Former Mississippi day care workers charged after wearing 'Scream' masks to scare children

Four former Mississippi day care center employees face charges after they were seen on camera using masks, similar to those used in the movie series "Scream," to scare children.

The incident happened on Oct. 4 at Lil’ Blessings Day Care Center in Hamilton, Mississippi, when the day care center employees can be seen wearing the "Scream"-like masks while several children were visibly frightened and crying, according to Fox affiliate WLOV.

At several points in the video, the former employees can be seen screaming at the children. One person can be seen chasing a toddler while wearing the mask.

"Put up the toys! Put them up!" one person can be heard saying to the children.

Sheila Sanders, who owns the daycare, will not face charges in relation to the incident. Sanders said that at least four of the day care's employees were fired as a result of the incident.

Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman and Shyenne Mills all face felony child abuse charges as a result of the incident, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department.

Traci Hutson also faces charges of failure to report abuse by a mandatory reporter and a simple assault charge.

Police said Hutson was not linked to the videos, but she knew about the incidents and didn't report them.

The charges were filed after the sheriff's office and county prosecuting attorney met with parents of the children involved.

McCandless and Kilburn both have a $20,000 bond, while Newman and Mills have a $15,000 bond. According to the sheriff's office, the felony charges will be presented to a grand jury, which will decide if there's enough evidence to indict the individuals involved.

According to the Daily Journal, the Mississippi State Department of Health is also investigating the incident.

Fox News Digital reached out to the day care center for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.