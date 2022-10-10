Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Florida K-9 captures alleged kidnapper hiding under pile of laundry, garbage

Brevard County Sheriff’s K-9 Gator apprehended suspect David Hallaman in a laundry room

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Florida K-9 captured a man wanted for kidnapping out of Massachusetts after sniffing out the suspect from under a pile of clothes and garbage, authorities said.

K-9 Gator, with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, located David Hallaman, 31, hiding from deputies inside a laundry room, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Friday.

"This is Brevard County, and we don’t play," Ivey said in a video posted to the agency’s social media. "We will send a dog in to take a bite out of crime."

Ivey said that Cpl. Lance Behringer unleashed K-9 Gator into the room and showed Hallaman "what happens when you play hide and seek" with the sheriff’s office.

"Gator don’t play that and decided that one of Hallaman’s triceps would probably taste a little bit like chicken," Ivey said.

David Hallaman, 31, of Mims, Florida, was arrested in Brevard County after a K-9 found him hiding under a pile of laundry and garbage, authorities said.

David Hallaman, 31, of Mims, Florida, was arrested in Brevard County after a K-9 found him hiding under a pile of laundry and garbage, authorities said. (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

K-9 Gator bit Hallaman on the triceps part of an arm, causing the suspect to cry and quickly give up, according to the sheriff.

Hallaman was treated at a hospital, where he received stitches for his injuries.

Hallaman faces charges of false imprisonment, kidnapping, criminal mischief, battery and felony battery by strangulation.  

He is being held at the Brevard County Jail without bond as he awaits extradition.