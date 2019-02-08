Florida HS student abandons fight to validate SAT scores: report

A Florida high school student who was fighting to have her SAT scores validated after test administrators suspected her of cheating, will retake the test, her attorneys said Thursday.

Kamilah Campbell, a Miami Gardens High School senior, fought back earlier this year when test administrators withheld her SAT scores. The administrators said her second test in October, a score of 1230, was too high an improvement from her results in March, a 900. A score of 1600 is considered perfect.

Campbell insisted she “did not cheat," and studied hard to improve her score. But the review board refused to back down. They argued that their decision was based on other factors, like her scores aligning too closely with other test takers and the absence of notes in her test booklet.

Campbell hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who argued that she risked missing college application deadlines.

Crump, who is no longer working with Campbell, told CNN Thursday that the media attention “has been extremely stressful and emotionally traumatizing for her.”

He added: “Rather than further challenging the score validity process, she is now interested in potentially retaking the SAT and continuing her path forward privately as she pursues her college goals.”