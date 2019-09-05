Possible gun sale at Florida high school triggers arrests

Several schools in Hernando County, Florida, were on lockdown and four people were arrested Thursday morning after reports of a gun on a high school campus, police said.

School officials at Hernando High School were alerted that two people were observed potentially exchanging or participating in a gun sale on campus.

The suspects were arrested off-campus, police said.

FLORIDA POLICE OFFICER ARRESTED ON CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES

No one was threatened and there were no injuries, ABC News reported.

Out an abundance of caution, Parrot Middle School, Brooksville Elementary School and the Hernando School District Office remained on lockdown until around 10:30 a.m.

During the lockdown, which lasted over an hour, students were not allowed to leave the premises or be picked up by parents and staff members were not responding to phone calls, according to the high school's Facebook page.

Students at the high school were allowed to proceed to classes after the lockdown was lifted.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Hernando County Sherrif Al Nienhuis released a video statement assuring parents and members of the community that the gun that was on campus had been found but the investigation was still ongoing.

“It will be hours, days, maybe weeks before we get to the bottom of it, doing subpoenas and searches, but I’m happy to report we do have the gun. We do have the gun that was the subject of the initial complaint,” Nienhaus said at a news conference.