Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Florida man arrested for DUI told police he was 'high and happy'

Authorities said the man 'behaved erratically, speaking quickly and nonsensically about how high and happy he was due to his use of a vape pen'

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida authorities arrested a reckless driver in Key West, Florida, who described himself as "high and happy" to police.

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies pulled over Theodore John Evans, 51, just before 11 p.m. Wednesday after receiving multiple calls saying a Toyota RAV4 was running red lights, not staying in its lane and passing other cars in no-passing zones.

Theodore Evans. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Theodore Evans. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

"Evans’ eyes were bloodshot and watery. He behaved erratically, speaking quickly and nonsensically about how high and happy he was due to his use of a vape pen," the sheriff's office said.

COAST GUARD OFFLOADS OVER $1B IN COCAINE, MARIJUANA AT FLORIDA PORT

Evans apparently admitted to being on drugs to authorities and failed a sobriety test, according to authorities. 

Florida, Key West, Whitehead Street, U.S. Route 1, south end, sign, (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Florida, Key West, Whitehead Street, U.S. Route 1, south end, sign, (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Deputies discovered "marijuana candies, a glass pipe and a vape pen" inside Evans' vehicle.

Officials have charged Evans with driving under the influence (DUI). He is being held on $2,500 bail.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.

Your Money