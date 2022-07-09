Florida gunman climbs through Wendy’s drive-thru window, steals cash drawer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Orlando, Florida are asking for help from the community to identify the person spotted crawling through a fast food drive-thru window to steal cash from the register.

The incident occurred on June 18 shortly before 8 a.m. at a Wendy’s location near the Universal Orlando resort, WOFL-TV reported.

Police say a man ordered food in the drive-thru line, pulled up to the window and threatened an employee with a gun after being asked for payment.

The employee ran from the window at which point the driver climbed through and took the cash drawer, police said.

After stealing the cash, the driver fled the scene in a black Nissan Altima .

Police released security footage of the incident in hopes of identifying the person who they describe as a thin light-skinned Black man who was wearing what appeared to be beach attire.

The man’s face was covered by a mask or hooded shirt and he was wearing a straw hat, water shoes, and board shorts.

Anyone with information on the crime is being asked to call law enforcement at 800-423-TIPS and useful information could lead to a $1,000 reward.

The Orlando Police Department told Fox News Digital on Saturday that there are no updates in the investigation and the suspect is still at large.