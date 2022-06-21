Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Unhappy Arizona Wendy’s customer assaults employee over botched fries and nuggets, police say

The Wendy's customer was upset that her fries were cold and nuggets were not spicy before the assault, Arizona police said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in Arizona are looking for a woman who was apparently upset that the fries she ordered at a Wendy's restaurant were cold and the chicken nuggets were not spicy before allegedly assaulting an employee.

The Casa Grande Police Department said the unhappy customer took things too far when she notified the fast-food restaurant of the botched order. A surveillance photo released by authorities shows the woman accused of assaulting a worker at a drive-thru window. 

"She said that she got spicy nuggets instead of normal ones, saying they were burnt" Varina Hunt, a witness to the alleged attack, told Fox Phoenix as she was in the drive-thru line trying to place her order.

The woman was apparently yelling at the employees to fix the order. 

GEORGIA SONIC WORKERS FIND LARGE SNAKE BEHIND DEEP FRYER

An angry Wendy's customer in Arizona threw a bag of food and a drink at an employee over a botched order, police said.

An angry Wendy's customer in Arizona threw a bag of food and a drink at an employee over a botched order, police said. (Casa Grande Police Department)

"The lady was being harassed by another woman. She was saying, ‘give me my f’ing food.' She was calling her names and said, ‘I’m gonna throw it at you, and I’m gonna hit you," she said. "And I heard something being thrown."

The suspect allegedly threw the bag with fries and nuggets at the employee as well as a drink. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The lady was definitely overreacting," Hunt said. "There’s definitely better ways to handle it. It’s called temperament control – like my 3-year-old knows this."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.