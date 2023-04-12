Expand / Collapse search
Florida grandma killed in Orlando shooting sent frantic final text: 'He's shooting a gun'

Orlando suspect Lacorvis Tamar Daley allegedly killing three people, including grandmother Carole Fulmore and two children

By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Florida law enforcement officials released new details Wednesday about the Easter Sunday shooting in Orlando that killed three people, including two children.

Suspect Lacorvis Tamar Daley was allegedly fighting with his girlfriend on the phone early Sunday morning when she was out with friends. Daley, who was her live-in boyfriend, reportedly told her that if she did not return home, he would injure her mother.

The girlfriend's mother Carole Fulmore then texted her frantically at 2:18 a.m.

"Help. He's shooting a gun. Call 911," Fulmore texted her daughter. 

At 2:21 a.m., her daughter called police, FOX 35 Orlando reported. 

THREE PEOPLE FOUND SHOT DEAD IN ORLANDO HOME EASTER MORNING, SUSPECT KILLED BY POLICE

The scene Easter morning after a suspect was killed, and three more were found dead inside a home, including a child.

The scene Easter morning after a suspect was killed, and three more were found dead inside a home, including a child. (FOX 35 Orlando)

Orlando police officers arrived at the residence and spotted Daley outside the home. The officers shot at Daley and killed him after he began firing at them. 

Police found the bodies of Cameron Bouie, 7, and Fulmore, 69, along with 13-year-old Damionna Reed.

FLORIDA SHERIFF'S OFFICE CHARGES ONE OF ITS OWN WITH BURGLARY, POLICE SAY

The suspect who killed three before being killed by police Easter Sunday in Orlando has been identified as 28-year-old Lacorvis Tamar Daley. 

The suspect who killed three before being killed by police Easter Sunday in Orlando has been identified as 28-year-old Lacorvis Tamar Daley.  (Orlando Police Department)

Fulmore and Reed were declared dead at the scene. Bouie was rushed to a hospital, where he eventually died.

"Witnesses were interviewed who stated that Daley has been recently acting erratically and had become paranoid, stating that people were conspiring to get him," an Orlando Police Department official said during a press conference Wednesday.

Daley was also a four-time convicted felon who was previously booked for domestic violence and battery, police said.

Orlando police units on the scene of the deadly shooting at Poppy Park Easter evening.

Orlando police units on the scene of the deadly shooting at Poppy Park Easter evening. (FOX 35 Orlando)

The incident remains under investigation by Orlando police.