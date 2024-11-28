Expand / Collapse search
Thanksgiving morning Texas shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded: police

The 4 people shot all knew each other, were staying in home overnight, authorities say

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28

Two people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in San Antonio on Thanksgiving morning. 

Shots rang out around 8 a.m. in the city's east side at a home off Potomac Street near St. James Street, KABB-TV reported.

San Antonio police officers

San Antonio police officers are shown. A shooting on Thanksgiving morning in the city's east side left two people dead and wounded two others, police said. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images/File)

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said four people were found shot. They all knew each other and were staying in the home overnight, he said.

A close-up photo of police lights by night

Police said the suspected shooter was arrested. (iStock)

The suspected shooter, a man in his 20s, was leaving the house when he allegedly opened fire. He was taken into police custody. 

San Antonio skyline

San Antonio (Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images/File)

Details about what led to the shooting were not disclosed.

Fox News Digital has reached out to law enforcement officials.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.