Thanksgiving morning Texas shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded: police

Two people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in San Antonio on Thanksgiving morning.

Shots rang out around 8 a.m. in the city's east side at a home off Potomac Street near St. James Street, KABB-TV reported.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said four people were found shot. They all knew each other and were staying in the home overnight, he said.

The suspected shooter, a man in his 20s, was leaving the house when he allegedly opened fire. He was taken into police custody.

Details about what led to the shooting were not disclosed.

