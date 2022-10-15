Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida 'Good Samaritan' discovers $150,000 worth of cocaine washed-up on shoreline, hands it to authorities

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection official said that the package contained nearly 11 pounds of cocaine

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
A Good Samaritan in Florida discovered over $150,000 worth of cocaine that washed-up on the shoreline and handed it to authorities.

The individual made the discovery on the shores of Daytona Beach, Florida, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar.

Slosar tweeted that the package contained nearly 11 pounds of cocaine, which has a street value of over $150,000.

A Good Samaritan in Florida discovered over $150,000 worth of cocaine that was washed-up on the shoreline and handed it to authorities. (CBP)

"Daytona Beach, FL: A Good Samaritan discovered a suspicious package washed-up along the shoreline & contacted local authorities. Inside the package contained nearly 11 lbs. of cocaine with a street value of over $150,000. The drugs were seized by #BorderPatrol," Slosar tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the official, Border Patrol seized the cocaine.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.