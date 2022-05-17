Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida family discovers giant alligator 'taking a dip' in swimming pool

Alligator measured 10 feet, 11 inches long and weighed 550 pounds

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida family woke up to a loud noise in their yard and discovered a nearly 11-foot alligator going for a night swim in their pool, authorities said Tuesday.

The massive gator, measuring 10 feet, 11 inches long and weighing 550 pounds, tore through the screen around the Deep Creek family’s lanai, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said.

MASSIVE ALLIGATOR SPOTTED LUMBERING THROUGH FLORIDA NEIGHBORHOOD, VIDEO SHOWS

"Water Safety Month, Tip #37: Always check your pool before diving in!" the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The gator woke up a sleeping family in Deep Creek and went for a swim in their pool.

The gator woke up a sleeping family in Deep Creek and went for a swim in their pool. (Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office shared photos of the visiting gator "taking a dip" in the "nice, cool water."

  • Florida alligator swimming pool
    Image 1 of 2

    The gator took a dip in a Deep Creek family's pool. (Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

  • Florida alligator swimming pool
    Image 2 of 2

    The visiting gator measured 10 feet, 11 inches long and weighed 550 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office.  (Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies and an alligator trapper from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) worked together to wrangle the wayward gator.

It was unclear what happened to the gator after deputies and an alligator trapper from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wrangled the massive creature.

It was unclear what happened to the gator after deputies and an alligator trapper from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wrangled the massive creature. (Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

It wasn’t immediately clear where officials brought the gator after interrupting its swim.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If you see an alligator leave it alone, give it its distance," Dan Costell, associate curator for reptiles and fish at Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park, told FOX13 Tampa.

The FWC said that alligator mating season typically occurs in May or June, while hatching happens from August through September.