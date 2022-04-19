Massive alligator spotted lumbering through Florida neighborhood, video shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A giant alligator was spotted traipsing through a community in Florida on Sunday, taking its time as deputies followed close behind.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office released video of the gator, which it estimated was 10 feet in length.

ALLIGATOR SPOTTED CARRYING FOOTBALL IN ITS MOUTH IN FLORIDA

"We’re not sure if the Easter bunny made its way to Harrington Lake in Venice this morning after coming across this bad boy," the sheriff’s office said.

Footage shows the gator lumbering across a lawn in the residential neighborhood before plopping itself down on a driveway for a rest.

"Walking our pet alligator this morning," a deputy can be heard saying in the video.

Authorities said the gator took its time getting back to the lake he came from, adding that deputies "can’t blame him just thinking about how heavy that tail must be."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was advised on the gator’s movements, but did not respond, the sheriff’s office said.

"For that reason, it’s safe to assume he’s still swimming in this lake, enjoying this beautiful Easter Sunday," the sheriff’s office said.