Florida
Massive alligator spotted lumbering through Florida neighborhood, video shows

Alligator spotted outside homes in Venice, Florida

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
An alligator estimated to be 10 feet in length was recorded on video as the reptile walked through a neighborhood in Venice, Florida, on Sunday.

A giant alligator was spotted traipsing through a community in Florida on Sunday, taking its time as deputies followed close behind.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office released video of the gator, which it estimated was 10 feet in length.

"We’re not sure if the Easter bunny made its way to Harrington Lake in Venice this morning after coming across this bad boy," the sheriff’s office said.

The 10-foot alligator took a rest on a driveway in Sarasota County on Sunday.

The 10-foot alligator took a rest on a driveway in Sarasota County on Sunday. (Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office )

Footage shows the gator lumbering across a lawn in the residential neighborhood before plopping itself down on a driveway for a rest.

"Walking our pet alligator this morning," a deputy can be heard saying in the video.

Authorities said the gator took its time getting back to the lake he came from, adding that deputies "can’t blame him just thinking about how heavy that tail must be."

The alligator slowly made its way back to the lake where it came from, the sheriff's office said.

The alligator slowly made its way back to the lake where it came from, the sheriff's office said. (Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office )

Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was advised on the gator’s movements, but did not respond, the sheriff’s office said.

"For that reason, it’s safe to assume he’s still swimming in this lake, enjoying this beautiful Easter Sunday," the sheriff’s office said.

