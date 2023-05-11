Expand / Collapse search
EDUCATION
Published

Florida Education Dept. approves two-thirds of social studies materials, demands changes on rejected texts

The department included examples of past corrections, including taking discussion of 'social justice issues' out of lessons on the Hebrew Bible

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Florida Department of Education has approved approximately two-thirds of submitted social studies instructional materials, sending the rest back with notes for changes.

Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. released on Tuesday the state's current list of approved social studies instructional materials for kindergarten through high school. 

The Florida Department of Education approved 66 sets of materials out of 101 submissions, or approximately 65.4%. 

"When submitted materials were initially reviewed upon submission, only 19 of 101 (19%) materials were initially approvable due to inaccurate material, errors and other information that was not aligned with Florida Law," the Florida Department of Education wrote in a press release.

GOV. DESANTIS SIGNS UNIVERSAL SCHOOL CHOICE INTO LAW: 'MONUMENTAL DAY IN FLORIDA HISTORY'

DeSantis speech

Gov. DeSantis speaks at a press conference at the close of Florida’s 2023 legislative session.

The department's statement continued, "Since then, the Department has worked directly with publishers, who have updated their materials to comply with Florida’s rigorous standards."

Examples of materials that the department has required to undergo alterations include the removal of an "at home support" sheet for parents that encouraged them to discuss with their children why some people kneel for the American flag.

PROTESTERS FLOOD DESANTIS' OFFICE AFTER FLORIDA REPUBLICANS PASS SWEEPING EDUCATION BILL

Another provided example shows discussion prompts about "social justice issues" being taken out of proposed lessons on the Hebrew Bible.

Protesters with signs

Students and others attend a "Walkout 2 Learn" rally to protest Florida education policies in Orlando, Florida. (Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made public education reforms a cornerstone of his governorship.

DeSantis signed universal school choice into law in March, making the Sunshine State the fourth to pass such protections. 

Florida House Bill 1 expands available school choice options for all 1.3 million students in Florida by eliminating financial eligibility restrictions and the current enrollment cap. 

DeSantis’ office claims the legislation will "further cement Florida’s position as the nation’s leader in school choice."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com