Gov. DeSantis signs universal school choice into law: 'Monumental day in Florida history'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, R., on Monday signed universal school choice into law, resulting in the Sunshine State becoming the 4th state to pass such a law.

Florida House Bill 1 expands available school choice options for all 1.3 million students in Florida by eliminating financial eligibility restrictions and the current enrollment cap.

DeSantis’s office claims the legislation will "further cement Florida’s position as the nation’s leader in school choice."

"Florida already has 1.3 million students who learn full time in a school of their family’s choosing – larger than the entire K-12 student enrollments of 35 other states," DeSantis's office said.

Fox News Digital received a statement from Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. saying "this is a monumental day in Florida history."

"Thanks to Governor DeSantis and the legislature, we continue to be the undisputed leader in school choice. Florida will always make good on our promise to ensure every single child has access to a world-class education," Diaz Jr. said.

Red-state governors across the country have passed universal school choice legislation, igniting what experts call a "revolution."

Republican governors made significant inroads in pushing universal school choice legislation, which did not exist anywhere in the country a year ago. As of now, six states passed universal school choice, including Utah, Iowa, Arizona, West Virginia, and Arkansas.

The most recent example of major school choice legislation being passed occurred when Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed her educational reform bill AR LEARNS on March 8th, which expanded school choice and includes a plan for the state to adopt universal choice by the 2025-2026 school year.

"With this bill signing, Ron DeSantis just reclaimed Florida’s school choice crown. Florida is the biggest state that empowers all families with education freedom. DeSantis is no longer just 'America's Governor.' He just cemented himself as the Parents' Governor, too," American Federation For Children Senior Fellow Corey DeAngelis told Fox News Digital.

While a few states passed significant school choice legislation, more than 50 pieces of school choice legislation have already been proposed this year. Other states that could potentially pass school choice legislation include Idaho, Indiana, Ohio, and Wyoming.

DeAngelis told Fox News Digital that "over 25 states have had legislators in 2023 introduce bills to fund students as opposed to systems."

Widespread calls for school choice and parental rights have emerged after states implemented lockdown measures during the coronavirus pandemic. School choice became a salient issue after the COVID-19-induced lockdowns sparked a conversation on the scope of the government’s authority and the type of content that should be taught to children from public school curricula.