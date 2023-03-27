Expand / Collapse search
EDUCATION
Published

Gov. DeSantis signs universal school choice into law: 'Monumental day in Florida history'

Florida is the 4th state this year to enshrine universal school choice into law

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
Corey DeAngelis on school choice 'revolution': Teacher unions must be 'terrified' Video

Corey DeAngelis on school choice 'revolution': Teacher unions must be 'terrified'

American Federation For Children Senior Fellow Corey DeAngelis told Fox News Digital that a school choice revolution has ignited, highlighting the states that passed universal school choice this past year.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, R., on Monday signed universal school choice into law, resulting in the Sunshine State becoming the 4th state to pass such a law. 

Florida House Bill 1 expands available school choice options for all 1.3 million students in Florida by eliminating financial eligibility restrictions and the current enrollment cap. 

DeSantis’s office claims the legislation will "further cement Florida’s position as the nation’s leader in school choice."

STATES PASS UNIVERSAL SCHOOL CHOICE AMID PARENTAL RIGHTS MOVEMENT: 'TEACHERS UNIONS AWAKENED SLEEPING GIANT'

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida delivers remarks during the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida delivers remarks during the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.  (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"Florida already has 1.3 million students who learn full time in a school of their family’s choosing – larger than the entire K-12 student enrollments of 35 other states," DeSantis's office said.

Fox News Digital received a statement from Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. saying "this is a monumental day in Florida history."

UTAH GOVERNOR SIGNS MAJOR EDUCATION FUNDING BILL, BECOMING THIRD STATE TO ENSHRINE SCHOOL CHOICE INTO LAW

"Thanks to Governor DeSantis and the legislature, we continue to be the undisputed leader in school choice. Florida will always make good on our promise to ensure every single child has access to a world-class education," Diaz Jr. said. 

Red-state governors across the country have passed universal school choice legislation, igniting what experts call a "revolution."

Republican governors made significant inroads in pushing universal school choice legislation, which did not exist anywhere in the country a year ago. As of now, six states passed universal school choice, including Utah, Iowa, Arizona, West Virginia, and Arkansas.

The most recent example of major school choice legislation being passed occurred when Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed her educational reform bill AR LEARNS on March 8th, which expanded school choice and includes a plan for the state to adopt universal choice by the 2025-2026 school year.

Red-state governors across the country have passed universal school choice legislation, igniting what experts call a "revolution." (Fox News Digital)

IOWA GOV KIM REYNOLDS SIGNS HISTORIC SCHOOL CHOICE BILL: 'WE WILL FUND STUDENTS NOT SYSTEMS'

"With this bill signing, Ron DeSantis just reclaimed Florida’s school choice crown. Florida is the biggest state that empowers all families with education freedom. DeSantis is no longer just 'America's Governor.' He just cemented himself as the Parents' Governor, too," American Federation For Children Senior Fellow Corey DeAngelis told Fox News Digital.

While a few states passed significant school choice legislation, more than 50 pieces of school choice legislation have already been proposed this year. Other states that could potentially pass school choice legislation include Idaho, Indiana, Ohio, and Wyoming.

DeAngelis told Fox News Digital that "over 25 states have had legislators in 2023 introduce bills to fund students as opposed to systems." 

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House press secretary, during the America First Policy Institute's America First Agenda Summit in Washington, D.C., US, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. 

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House press secretary, during the America First Policy Institute's America First Agenda Summit in Washington, D.C., US, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Widespread calls for school choice and parental rights have emerged after states implemented lockdown measures during the coronavirus pandemic. School choice became a salient issue after the COVID-19-induced lockdowns sparked a conversation on the scope of the government’s authority and the type of content that should be taught to children from public school curricula. 

