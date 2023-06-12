Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida driver caught on video dragging dog nearly half a mile is identified

Authorities said it was not clear if the driver dragged the dog behind the truck on purpose or hadn't realized the animal was still there

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Florida authorities say they have tracked down the driver who was caught on video last week dragging a dog behind a truck for nearly half a mile. 

Charlotte County Public Safety credited "super sleuths" with helping to locate the vehicle and the driver, whose identity has not been released. It was not clear if the driver has been arrested as of Monday.  

dog dragged truck

Neighborhood cameras capture a driver dragging a dog behind the truck.  (Charlotte County Public Safety)

Authorities said last week they were looking for a 2009-2014 Gray Ford F150 STX in connection with an animal cruelty case involving a "reddish brown colored dog" that occurred in the vicinity of Lakeworth Blvd and Durant St. 

ARIZONA WOMAN CHARGED WITH 43 COUNTS OF ANIMAL CRUELTY: POLICE

The horrific scene was caught on neighbors’ security cameras. After a few neighbors chased down the truck, the driver reportedly got out and threw the dog in the back before driving off again. 

florida truck drags dog animal cruelty

Authorities have not identified the driver.  (Charlotte County Public Safety)

One resident who witnessed the scene told WINK News he couldn’t get the image out of his head. 

"The bloody paw prints down here’s what really affected me the most is pretty traumatic," neighbor Todd Tyler said. 

Charlotte County Animal Control Officer Colby Mazzoni told the outlet he could not be sure whether the driver did it on purpose. 

"It’s pretty cruel. So, we’re still treating it as a cruelty case," she said. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 