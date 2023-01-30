Florida drive-by shooting injures 10 people, police say attack was 'targeted'

At least 10 people were shot Monday during a "targeted" drive-by shooting in Florida, police said.

The Lakeland Police Department said officers received reports of a shooting just before 3:45 p.m. near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street.

The responding officers found three gunshot victims, all men, between the ages 20 and 35, Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor said at a news conference. Two were in critical condition and were both expected to undergo surgery.

Of the two in critical condition, one victim was shot in the stomach and the other in the face.

The officers at the scene were told several other victims who were shot were taken to a hospital in personal vehicles. They all had non-life threatening injuries. Taylor said some of the victims were cooperative with police. All the victims were men.

"We have reason to believe that this was a targeted event. That it was not a random act," Taylor said.

He was not sure if the victims returned fire on the assailant vehicle.

A dark four-door sedan with temporary tags is being sought in connection with the shooting, Taylor said. The vehicle was spotted slowing down at the scene and the windows being rolled down before several shots came from inside, police said.

Investigators believe there were four shooters. Taylor said the department would deploy extra patrols throughout Monday evening.

"This doesn't happen in Lakeland," Taylor said. "I've been here 34 years, and I can tell you I have never worked an event where this many people have been shot at one time, ever."