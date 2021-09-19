Florida doctor discovers empty raft likely from Cuba, shows what people are 'willing to sacrifice for freedom'

A Miami-based doctor discovered an empty raft with drinking water still on board a few miles off the coast of Florida on Saturday.

Writing in Spanish, Ernesto Cardenas, a gynecologist and obstetrician, said he found a "rustic boat" while out sailing. He surmised that the boat likely came from Cuba.

DHS TO RAMP UP DEPORTATION FLIGHTS TO HAITI AS OFFICIALS SCRAMBLE TO CONTAIN DEL RIO MIGRANT SURGE

"It was empty but still had some drinking water and that gives me hope that someone rescued them," Cardenas wrote. "This is the reality and despair that those who do not have freedom live under the dirty leg of socialism and communism… #soscuba #sosvenezuela #communismsucks #uscoastguard."

In a video, Cardenas noted that "this is what people are willing to sacrifice for freedom."

The U.S. Coast Guard could not be reached for comment, but it routinely urges potential migrants from Cuba "don't take to the seas."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The doctor’s discovery comes after the island nation was rocked by pro-democracy protests over the summer.