Florida
Published

Florida dockside restaurant's deck gives way, injuring 2 people

Noticing the distressed couple, a guest plunged into the water to rescue them

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 21

Two people were injured at a Florida dockside restaurant Friday after a portion of the dock collapsed into the water.

An unidentified woman from Virginia who was at the Flip Flops Dockside Eatery in Fort Lauderdale fell into the water around 5 p.m. after a 10-foot section of the dock where she was standing suddenly gave way, Miami FOX station WSVN-TV reported. 

The woman and her husband, who fell into the water after she did, were at the restaurant to celebrate the 50th birthday of her friend, Karey Gore.   

"We were just standing on the dock, and it broke, and three of us jumped off," guest Keira Anderson told WSVN. "[A guest] slid in, and then her husband slid in after her."

Noticing the distressed couple, guest Mike Gore (whose relation to the birthday honoree, if any, was not immediately known) plunged into the water to rescue them, according to the report

Mike Gore assisted the couple, ushering them to the other side of the pier, rather than back onto the broken section, where they reportedly climbed out. 

The Virginia woman and Mike Gore were treated at the scene for minor injuries. The woman was later transported to Holy Cross Health for a cut on her back, while Gore had cuts and bruises on his body, WSVN reported.

The dock had apparent signs of decay, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

