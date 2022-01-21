Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WILD NATURE
Published

Florida man injured fighting off bear to protect wife and dogs

Walter Hickox, of Daytona Beach, suffered non-life-threatening injuries

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Florida man fights off bear to protect dogs Video

Florida man fights off bear to protect dogs

Walter Hickox from Daytona Beach shoved a bear off his front porch and blocked the door with a wooden bench.

People will do anything to protect his family ---  which sometimes includes furry pets.

Earlier this week, Walter Hickox was injured by a bear that was attempting to enter his Daytona Beach, Florida, property through the porch.

Walter Hickox's Ring camera filmed him pushing a bear out of his front porch after it climbed through the door.

Walter Hickox's Ring camera filmed him pushing a bear out of his front porch after it climbed through the door. (WalterHickox.com via ViralHog)

The entire scene was captured by a Ring camera.

In the video, Hickox can be seen standing near the camera when a bear suddenly climbs through the door. The shocked man quickly jumps into action and starts pushing the bear back out the door.

WYOMING'S PUSH TO DELIST GRIZZLY FROM ENDANGERED SPECIES LIST FACES OPPOSITION FROM ANTI-HUNTING GROUP

After pushing the bear back outside, Hickox pushed a bench in front of the door to keep the animal out.

After pushing the bear back outside, Hickox pushed a bench in front of the door to keep the animal out. (WalterHickox.com via ViralHog)

The animal briefly starts to climb over Hickox’s back and appears to take a few swipes at the man. After finally pushing the bear outside, Hickox quickly grabs a nearby bench and pulls it in front of the door.

He then runs into the house. During the incident, Hickox’s dogs are visible on the porch.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

 Hickox, of Daytona Beach, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

 Hickox, of Daytona Beach, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. (Walter Hickox bear attack 2ViralHog)

He spoke with local news outlet WFTV, saying, "Not a lot went through my head at the moment, other than what’s going to happen if he gets past me and into the house where the rest of my dogs and my wife was at."

The Florida FWC (Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission) issued a news release about the incident, writing that officers responded to reports that a man had been injured by a bear in Daytona Beach. Fortunately, the report states that the man received non-life threatening injuries. Also, his dogs were not injured in the incident.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The FWC also reported that officers are searching for the bear. Since the bear poses a threat to human safety, if it is caught it will be humanely killed.

Michael Hollan is an associate lifestyle editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @M_Hollan