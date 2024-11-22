Florida deputy 'fighting for his life' following crash that killed 2 colleagues

A Florida deputy is "fighting for his life" Friday after being critically injured in a "horrific accident" that claimed the lives of two of his colleagues, officials say.

Deputy Ignacio Diaz of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office was struck Thursday on the shoulder of Southern Boulevard by a female driver who was trying to pass a vehicle on her right, according to Sheriff Ric Bradshaw. Diaz, along with Cpl. Luis Paez and Deputy Sheriff Ralph Waller, had been conducting traffic enforcement in the area.

"She overcompensated, got off the road and then struck all three of the motor officers, at which time all three went airborne in different directions," Bradshaw said.

"Hopefully he is going to make it," Bradshaw added regarding Diaz. "It’s a bad crash. We are jointly investigating this with Florida Highway Patrol."

Bradshaw said the accident happened after one of the officers made a traffic stop and then "could not get his motorcycle started, so he thought he had a dead battery.

"So he called the other two over to help him move the bike off the road. They were all three on the grassy area on the shoulder of the road, and they were going to wait for another PBSO vehicle to come with some battery cables," he continued.

The female driver, who did not appear to be impaired and was traveling in a zone with a 55-mph speed limit, suffered minor injuries in the crash, the sheriff said.

Paez and Waller were airlifted to a hospital, where "they worked on them for as long as they could there," but "they were injured so badly they just weren’t going to make it," according to Bradshaw.

"Law enforcement, public safety and the military are the only professions when you leave the house and kiss your family goodbye, that might be the last time, and here’s the example of it," Bradshaw said. "When a deputy dies, a piece of the community dies with them. It’s tough."

The sheriff, who also called the accident "horrific," said Diaz underwent surgery and is now in critical but stable condition in a local hospital’s ICU.

"This is our hero, Deputy Ignacio ‘Dan’ Diaz, currently fighting for his life. Deputy Diaz joined PBSO in 2004 and has been a valued member of our Motor Unit for over 10 years. We ask for your thoughts and prayers for him and his family during this incredibly difficult time," the sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our brothers, honor their memory, and support their families during this devastating time," it added in a post announcing the deaths of Paez and Waller.

As of Friday, it appears no charges have been filed following the accident. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.