2 Kentucky police officers shot during traffic stop on car reported stolen

An investigation is underway in Kentucky after two police officers were shot while conducting a traffic stop on a car that had been reported stolen.

The incident took place in the Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday when officers from the Fourth Division stopped a stolen car in the 400 block of Roselane Street, Louisville Metro police Deputy Chief Col. Emily McKinley said during a news conference.

Multiple people were in the car when one of the occupants began struggling over a firearm with the two officers, she said.

Both officers and a suspect were shot during the altercation.

Louisville police confirmed on X that one officer was shot in the hand while the other was shot in the leg. Neither of their injuries were life-threatening.

The officers, who have not been identified, were taken to University Hospital. The suspect, who was also not identified, was taken to Jewish Hospital and is in stable condition, McKinley said.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg briefly joined the news conference Tuesday night to share that he visited both officers in the hospital, adding that they are "in good spirits and on the road to recovery."

"I want to give a giant thanks to both officers and everyone on LMPD who goes [sic] above and beyond every day to work to keep all of us safe throughout the entire community," Greenberg said.

He also thanked the University of Louisville Hospital, where both officers were taken, for its "tremendous work."

McKinley said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and updates can be expected on Wednesday.