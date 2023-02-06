Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Florida deputy arrested for alleged DUI, terminated from job: reports

Former deputy posts bond after being charged with DUI in Tampa.

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
A Pinellas County, Florida, deputy was arrested on Saturday night for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in Tampa, and has since been terminated, according to reports.

Fox station WTVT in Tampa reported that state police responded to reports of a vehicle crash on I-275 near Fletcher Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, and when they arrived, they discovered Christopher Dewayne Cook, 33, sideswiped another vehicle.

A Pinellas County, Florida Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested on Saturday for allegedly driving while under the influence, and terminated from his job.

A Pinellas County, Florida Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested on Saturday for allegedly driving while under the influence, and terminated from his job. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Police said Cook, who was a deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at the time, showed signs of impairment as his eyes were glossy and speech was slurred.

His clothing and breath also smelled of alcohol, police reported, and he had trouble describing what led to the car crash.

He was ultimately taken to a Hillsborough County jail on Orient Road, and while there, refused to submit to a breathalyzer test, the news station reported.

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing. (iStock)

Cook was charged with DUI with property damage. His bond was set at $500, which he posted the next day.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office told WTVT that Cook was hired in September 2014 and served as a deputy in the patrol operations bureau.

He was fired immediately following his arrest.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.