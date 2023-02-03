Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missing Persons
Published

Florida murder suspect arrested in missing Lyft driver's car after North Carolina police chase

Anyone with info on missing Gary Levin is asked to contact Palm Beach Gardens police at 561-799-4445

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Brian Walshe charged with murder of missing wife Video

Brian Walshe charged with murder of missing wife

Fox News legal analyst Mercedes Colwin surveys details in the case after officials charge Brian Walshe with the murder of his wife Ana Walshe.

Gary Levin, a 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens in Florida, hasn't been in touch with his family since last month.

On Thursday, his family says deputies in North Carolina chased his car at high speeds through three counties. It crashed, and they found someone else behind the wheel: a Florida man wanted on unrelated murder charges.

Wauchula police had been looking for Mathew Scott Flores since at least Jan. 24 in connection with the shooting death of Jose Carlos Martinez. On Jan. 25, they said he may have been driving a 2017 Nissan after swapping the license plates.

"Early indications are the vehicle Flores was in was in fact Mr. Levin’s vehicle, and that connection will be confirmed as soon as possible," Wauchula Police Chief John Eason told Fox News Digital Friday. He said he'd already dispatched investigators up to North Carolina.

‘DOPPELGANGER’ KILLER ACCUSED OF BUTCHERING LOOKALIKE TO FAKE HER OWN DEATH AND FLEE FAMILY

Missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin, left and center, has not been heard from since Jan. 30. North Carolina police arrested murder suspect Mathew Scott Flores in his car on Thursday, Feb. 2, according to authorities and Levin's family.

Missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin, left and center, has not been heard from since Jan. 30. North Carolina police arrested murder suspect Mathew Scott Flores in his car on Thursday, Feb. 2, according to authorities and Levin's family. (Palm Beach Gardens Police, Wauchula Police)

Flores was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries after his capture.

Stephanie Velgara, an alleged accomplice in Martinez's death, is also in custody.

Eason said the investigation remains ongoing and there could be additional charges. Wauchula police had previously said there may also be more suspects involved in the Martinez murder.

Gary Levin smiles on vacation in a 2020 photo shared to his Facebook page.

Gary Levin smiles on vacation in a 2020 photo shared to his Facebook page. (Gary Levin/Facebook)

Levin's daughter, Lindsay DiBetta, first revealed the connection on Facebook Friday morning.

"The car was found in North Carolina, no sign of my dad on 2/2. The driver was involved in a high speed chase but was eventually caught," she wrote. "This is not a good person, he had a warrant out for his arrest for a recent homicide and he was trying to flee."

DiBetta told Fox News Digital that the family's focus remains finding her father.

"[We're] hoping that the guy driving the car says where he got it, so we can find my dad," she said.

Police say Matthew Flores was hospitalized after a high-speed chase spanning three counties in North Carolina Thursday.

Police say Matthew Flores was hospitalized after a high-speed chase spanning three counties in North Carolina Thursday. (Wauchula Police)

MISSING WEST VIRGINIA WOMAN LAST SEEN AT BAR WITH PERSON OF INTEREST, POLICE

Levin has been "unreachable" since Jan. 30, according to Palm Beach Gardens police.

His car was spotted in Gainesville on Feb. 1, a day before Flores' arrest and roughly 400 miles from the North Carolina state line.

DiBetta says her father last used his phone in the Okeechobee area around 4 p.m. on Jan. 30.

"If he’s anywhere it’s there," she said. "We cannot wait for answers and a court date. If my dad's out there we need to know."

She is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Palm Beach Gardens Police are asking for anyone with information on missing Gary Levin to contact them.

Palm Beach Gardens Police are asking for anyone with information on missing Gary Levin to contact them. (Palm Beach Gardens Police)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Levin is described as a White male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall who weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Palm Beach Gardens police at 561-799-4445.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports