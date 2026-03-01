Airlines prepare for record-breaking spring break travel surge as Americans 'prioritize experiences'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. airlines are gearing up for one of the busiest spring travel seasons on record — with millions of passengers expected to fly over the next two months.

Airlines for America (A4A), an industry trade group based in Washington, D.C., projects that 171 million travelers will take to the skies between March 1 and April 30, marking a 4% increase over last year.

On average, airlines expect to carry about 2.8 million passengers per day during this period.

In response to growing demand, airlines are adding more routes and boosting capacity, with about 26,000 flights taking off each day and close to 3.5 million seats available, A4A noted.

"U.S. airlines are ready for the travel rush this spring," said Chris Sununu, A4A's president and CEO, in a news release.

Last year, approximately 18 million travelers used Global Entry, saving an estimated 300,000 officer hours due to faster processing times, A4A noted.

"Record-breaking spring break travel tells us one thing: Americans prioritize experiences over almost everything else right now," Florida-based travel expert Amy West told Fox News Digital.

West said travelers are planning earlier this year and choosing destinations that offer warm weather and memorable experiences.

Even with higher airfare and packed airports, she noted that many Americans are still moving forward with trips they've been looking forward to and planning.

Social media and improved travel-planning tools are also playing a role in the surge, West added, making it easier for travelers to research destinations and book flights quickly.

Even as airlines prepare for record passenger volumes, some travelers are reconsidering where they plan to spend spring break.

Security concerns tied to cartel-related violence in parts of Mexico have prompted some American tourists to rethink trips to popular resort destinations, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

Travel advisor Mallory Dumond of Travelmation told Fox News Digital some clients have explored alternative locations in the Caribbean as a result.

Destinations such as the Dominican Republic offer all-inclusive resort options for travelers looking to adjust plans, she said.

"Contact your airline as soon as possible to see if the security issues merit flight changes or refunds, and work with a travel advisor or tour operator for rebooking, partial or full refunds, or resort credits," Dumond said.

Search trends point to continued demand for U.S. spring break destinations.

Fox News Digital previously reported that an analysis by travel site Upgraded Points found Key West, Florida, to be the most-searched domestic spring break destination nationwide — with Destin and other Florida beach cities also generating significant interest across multiple states.

The partial government shutdown currently in place has Department of Homeland Security employees missing paychecks even as the U.S. has engaged Iran with airstrikes that have brought the nation to the brink of war, as Fox News Digital has reported.

Sununu's group shared its concern that, amid the partial shutdown, "the Department of Homeland Security has not fully reopened the Global Entry program after suspending it" on Feb. 22.

Ahead of the spring break travel surge, he said that "DHS should act with urgency to reverse course and reopen the Global Entry program. … It is common sense to have these programs fully functioning."

However, DHS, in a statement Feb. 22, said it needed to "take emergency measures to preserve limited funds and personnel to mitigate the national security and public safety damage at the hands of congressional Democrats."

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, said in the same statement, in part, "TSA and CBP are prioritizing the general traveling population at our airports and ports of entry, and suspending courtesy and special privilege escorts."

Fox News Digital's Charles Creitz and Ashley DiMella contributed reporting.