Florida deputies find body in pond next to Hooters restaurant
Florida deputies said that the victim hasn't been identified
Florida deputies found a body in a retention pool located next to a Hooters.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that the body was found in Orlando, Florida in a pond near the 8500 block of Palm Parkway, according to FOX 35.
The person was pronounced dead on the scene.
Deputies arrived at the scene after a 10 a.m. call placed regarding a person that was potentially deceased, according to Click Orlando.
Officials haven't identified the victim, and no further details were given.