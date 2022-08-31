Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida deputies find body in pond next to Hooters restaurant

Florida deputies said that the victim hasn't been identified

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Florida deputies found a body in a retention pool located next to a Hooters.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that the body was found in Orlando, Florida in a pond near the 8500 block of Palm Parkway, according to FOX 35.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies arrived at the scene after a 10 a.m. call placed regarding a person that was potentially deceased, according to Click Orlando.

Florida deputies found a body in a retention pool that is next to a Hooters.

Florida deputies found a body in a retention pool that is next to a Hooters. (Google Maps)

Hooters sign

Hooters sign (Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Officials haven't identified the victim, and no further details were given.

