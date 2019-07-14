Expand / Collapse search
Florida deputies team up to spruce up cancer patient's backyard

By Fox 13 | Fox News
Deputies in southwest Florida volunteered to help spruce up a cancer patient's backyard in order to give her a peaceful place to enjoy the outdoors.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said Cpl. Dean Peck went to bring flowers to a family friend who is battling an aggressive form of cancer.

Peck left the woman's house with the feeling that he wanted to do more to raise her spirits.

Knowing that one of her favorite pastimes was sitting in her yard to enjoy nature, he decided he wanted to spruce up the area for her and mentioned it to his coworker, Sgt. John Gogia.

Gogia not only offered to help, he also spread the word to friends and colleagues at the sheriff's office.

Collier County deputies worked to spruce up the backyard of a cancer patient.

On Saturday, 15 volunteers -- nine of whom work for the sheriff's office -- visited the home with a pressure washer and 100 bags of mulch they purchased.

The group spent nearly four hours turning the yard into a "virtual oasis," the agency said. They also pressure washed her house and the brick pavers in her yard.

Click for more from Fox 13.