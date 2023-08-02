Florida dad arrested for dirt bike crash that killed his two young children

A Florida father was recently arrested in connection to a dirt bike crash in Sanford that killed his two young children earlier this year, police said.

Randy Jerome Cambridge, 35, was charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter of a child on Tuesday. Police said Cambridge was arrested in Volusia County without incident.

Sanford Police Department officers responded to the dirt bike crash on February 24 at around 7:30 p.m. Cambridge and his two children – aged two and five – all suffered life-threatening wounds.

All three family members were transported to local hospitals, but Cambridge's children both died from their injuries.

Authorities later determined that Cambridge was driving an unregistered dirt bike westbound on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard. A truck that was traveling eastbound hit the bike when the suspect tried making a left turn.

The bike had no headlights and was traveling at a fast speed when the crash happened. Police said neither Cambridge nor his children were wearing helmets.

"There is absolutely no reason this should have occurred this evening," Chief Cecil Smith said in a press release shortly after the accident. "Tragic and completely avoidable doesn't begin to describe the loss of these two young lives. Those children should never have been on that dirt bike, and that dirt bike should never have been on the road."

Anyone with information pertinent to the case is urged to contact police at 800 423-TIPS (8477).