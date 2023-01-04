Florida couple murdered in retirement community identified, person of interest in custody: police

A person of interest has been taken into custody for the murders of a Florida husband and wife, and police have identified the victims.

The woman taken into custody as a person of interest has not been identified, but the victims are 80-year-old Sharon Getman and 83-year-old Darryl Getman, according to FOX 35 Orlando. The case's new details were announced during a news conference Tuesday.

The woman was arrested out of state on charges related to the theft of the Getmans' vehicle and will be extradited back to Florida in the coming days, Mount Dora Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said.

Gibson said the killing appear to be a "random crime," and that the woman does not appear to have any connections to the Getmans, Mount Dora or Central Florida. Rather, she was "passing through."

The Getmans were found dead inside an apartment at Waterman Village senior living community in Mount Dora around 4 p.m. Dec. 31 after security was alerted by a concerned resident that the couple's garage door was open. When security went to the home of the couple, they found a crime scene and called police.

Police did not say what state the woman was found in, but due to the amount of evidence already obtained in the case, they do believe it will be solved.