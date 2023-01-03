Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Police in Florida offering $10K reward for info about 'heinous' murder of married couple

Florida investigators tight-lipped with details, including victims' identifications

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Police in Florida offer $10K reward in 'heinous' murder of married couple Video

Police in Florida offer $10K reward in 'heinous' murder of married couple

The Mount Dora Police Department said a Florida husband and wife – both in their 80s – were found dead inside an apartment at Waterman Village senior living community around 4 p.m. on Saturday. 

A $10,000 reward is being offered by authorities in Florida to find whoever is responsible for killing an elderly couple in a senior living community.

The husband and wife – both in their 80s – were found dead inside an apartment at Waterman Village senior living community in Mount Dora around 4 p.m. Dec. 31, FOX 35 Orlando reports.

Responding officers found the couple after a security guard called 911 to report an incident.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, with detectives saying the circumstances around the deaths are considered suspicious. 

The Mount Dora Police Department said a husband and wife – both in their 80s – were found dead inside an apartment at Waterman Village senior living community on Waterman Avenue around 4 p.m. Dec. 31, 2022.

The Mount Dora Police Department said a husband and wife – both in their 80s – were found dead inside an apartment at Waterman Village senior living community on Waterman Avenue around 4 p.m. Dec. 31, 2022. (FOX 35 Orlando)

Along with Mount Dora police, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Lake County Sheriff's Office are working the case. The partnership is largely due to the fact Mount Dora's police department does not have the forensic capabilities to process a crime scene, the police chief said. 

Security is now heightened at the Waterman Village senior living community in Mount Dora after a couple was found dead inside an apartment over New Year's weekend. 

Security is now heightened at the Waterman Village senior living community in Mount Dora after a couple was found dead inside an apartment over New Year's weekend.  (FOX 35 Orlando)

During a town hall meeting Monday, officials were tight-lipped about case details, due to it remaining an active investigation. 

"This case is fast-moving," Mount Dora Police Chief Mike Gibson said. "I feel very confident that we're going to have a successful conclusion. If anyone has any information that may lead to a successful investigation and prosecution of this heinous crime, please let us know." 

Police are sharing limited details about their investigation into the murders of a husband and wife at the Waterman Village senior living community in Mount Dora, Florida.

Police are sharing limited details about their investigation into the murders of a husband and wife at the Waterman Village senior living community in Mount Dora, Florida. (FOX 35 Orlando)

Anyone with tips about the case are requested to go through Crimeline at 1-800-432-TIPS (8477). 