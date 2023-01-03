Police in Florida offering $10K reward for info about 'heinous' murder of married couple

A $10,000 reward is being offered by authorities in Florida to find whoever is responsible for killing an elderly couple in a senior living community.

The husband and wife – both in their 80s – were found dead inside an apartment at Waterman Village senior living community in Mount Dora around 4 p.m. Dec. 31, FOX 35 Orlando reports.

Responding officers found the couple after a security guard called 911 to report an incident.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, with detectives saying the circumstances around the deaths are considered suspicious.

FLORIDA BARTENDER TAKES DOWN ARMED ASSAILANT, RECEIVES AWARD FOR SAVING LIVES DURING GUNFIRE

Along with Mount Dora police, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Lake County Sheriff's Office are working the case. The partnership is largely due to the fact Mount Dora's police department does not have the forensic capabilities to process a crime scene, the police chief said.

FLORIDA SEES HUNDREDS OF MIGRANTS IN BOAT LANDINGS OVER WEEKEND, SHERIFF CALLS IT 'MASS MIGRATION CRISIS’

During a town hall meeting Monday, officials were tight-lipped about case details, due to it remaining an active investigation.

"This case is fast-moving," Mount Dora Police Chief Mike Gibson said. "I feel very confident that we're going to have a successful conclusion. If anyone has any information that may lead to a successful investigation and prosecution of this heinous crime, please let us know."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with tips about the case are requested to go through Crimeline at 1-800-432-TIPS (8477).