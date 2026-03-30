Florida county's Democratic Party chair accused of hitting man in head with bullhorn at 'No Kings' protest

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The chair of the Hernando County, Florida, Democratic Party was arrested for allegedly hitting a man in the head with a bullhorn during a "No Kings" protest over the weekend.

Brian Stewart, 63, was charged with simple battery and booked into the Hernando County Jail after the incident on Saturday. He was released later that day, jail records show.

Deputies responded at around 10:30 a.m. to the intersection of Mariner and Cortez boulevards, where Stewart allegedly struck a disabled veteran — identified as Thomas Michta in police reports — in the head with a bullhorn. The incident occurred as demonstrators in Hernando County and across the country protested against the Trump administration's policies, according to WTSP.

Michta told deputies he was walking through the protest when he and Stewart became involved in an argument, the outlet reported.

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The man accused Stewart of striking him during the dispute and reported being in pain, with a visible lump on his head, according to an arrest affidavit, WTSP reported.

Deputies spoke to a witness who said he observed a fight during the protest.

According to the affidavit, video footage captured by the witness and reviewed by deputies showed Stewart using a bullhorn to hit the man in the head and push him in the chest.

After reviewing the video, the witness statement and Stewart's own admissions, deputies said they developed probable cause to believe Stewart intentionally hit the man and caused bodily harm, the affidavit says.

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Stewart is scheduled to appear in court on April 27.

The Florida Republican Party called for Stewart to be removed as chair over the incident at the protest.

"Violence and political intimidation have no place in our state, and Floridians deserve better than mere silence from Democrat leadership. Nikki Fried must immediately remove Brian Stewart from his position of leadership in the Florida Democrat Party!" Florida GOP Chairman Evan Power said in a statement to WTSP.

The Florida Democratic Party and the Hernando County chapter said in separate statements that they "condemn violence."

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"We have been made aware that our Chair, Brian Stewart, was arrested after responding to a provocation from a local agitator who threw a drink on him and yelled obscenities at community members during a protest," the Hernando County Democratic Party said in a statement to the Tampa Bay Times.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Hernando County Democratic Party for additional comment.