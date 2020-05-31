Miami-area police, protesters pray together amid George Floyd unrest

Not all protests demanding justice for George Floyd have ended in violence and riots.

Protesters gathered outside of the Coral Gables station house in Miami-Dade County on Saturday. Instead of escalating the situation, police and protesters came together, taking a knee to join in a moment of peace and prayer.

Miami-Dade Corrections spokesman Juan Diasgranados was among those gathered at the protest.

“As leaders of this profession, we (chiefs and community) must all do better at improving on our training and protocols so that our efforts towards building and maintaining community trust are not lost or overshadowed,” Diasgranados wrote in a statement, as Fox 29 WFLX reported.

“Transparency during this time is key to demonstrating law enforcement’s commitment to serving and protecting our residents with dignity, humanity, and respect.”

In contrast to the display in Coral Gables, parts of downtown Miami ended the night in flames as rioting broke out across the city.

In Jacksonville, a deputy was either stabbed or slashed in the neck.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He was out here doing his job when he was attacked,” Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said, adding that he believed “an out-of-town influence” instigated the violence.

The officer was recovering in the hospital.