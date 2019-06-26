Expand / Collapse search
Florida man hit, killed by truck weeks before trial in beloved flamingo's death

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A man who allegedly killed a beloved flamingo at a Florida theme park nearly three years ago was struck and killed by a truck earlier this month, weeks before he was scheduled to go to trial in the case.

Joseph Corrao, 48, died June 5 after he was hit while crossing a busy road near his Orlando home. The driver was not cited or arrested.

These undated photos show Joseph Corrao (left) and Pinky, a flamingo at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Fla. (Tampa Police Department/Busch Gardens)

Corrao's trial on an animal cruelty charge was set to begin in August. He was visiting the Busch Gardens theme park in Tampa with his mother and daughter in August 2016 when he allegedly pulled a Chilean flamingo named Pinky out of its pen and slammed it to the ground.

One of Pinky's legs was nearly severed and the bird was euthanized, spurring anger from animal rights activists. The bird delighted visitors with its dance moves and served as an animal ambassador, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Corrao later told police he was trying to show off for his daughter and apologized for killing the bird.

He was jailed for five days before being released on bail.