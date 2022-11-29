Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Body of Florida boy, 9, recovered after he fell into lake, hit by boat propeller: 'Unimaginable nightmare'

Body of 9-year-old boy found at at Lake Annie near Dundee, Florida

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The body of a 9-year-old boy was recovered Tuesday from a lake in Florida after he fell from a boat and was struck by its propeller over the weekend, authorities said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced the boy's body was found at Lake Annie near Dundee and that his family has been notified.

The search first began immediately after the incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, the sheriff's office said.

The boy was with his two brothers on their father’s pontoon when he fell over the front of the vessel and was struck by the boat’s propeller. His father dove into the water after him while another son called 911 for help.

BODY FOUND OFFSHORE IN MEXICO WHERE ARIZONA COUPLE WENT MISSING WHILE KAYAKING ON THANKSGIVING

Searchers have continued combing Lake Annie, which has depths of up to 16 feet and has poor visibility, since the boy disappeared, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Searchers have continued combing Lake Annie, which has depths of up to 16 feet and has poor visibility, since the boy disappeared, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

"It’s a tragedy, and an unimaginable nightmare for the family of the boy," Sheriff Grady Judd said Monday as the search was ongoing.

Multiple agencies are working to find a 9-year-old boy who fell into Lake Annie over the weekend.

Multiple agencies are working to find a 9-year-old boy who fell into Lake Annie over the weekend. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue crews had immediately responded to the lake and launched boats in search of the missing child. 

Judd said that authorities initially recovered the boy's shirt, which was found wrapped around the boat's propeller.

FLORIDA WOMAN DIES IN TEST DRIVE OUTSIDE CAR DEALERSHIP

The sheriff’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team, marine, aviation, and drone units were all involved in the search for the boy, the agency said. 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office also took part in the search and recovery efforts.

Judd said that the propeller of the pontoon boat ripped off the boy's shirt as it passed over him.

Judd said that the propeller of the pontoon boat ripped off the boy's shirt as it passed over him. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The boy was not wearing a personal flotation device when he fell into the water, according to the sheriff’s office, which added that he was not required to wear one by law.