Mexico
Published

Body found offshore in Mexico where Arizona couple went missing while kayaking

Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim disappeared while kayaking in Rocky Point, Mexico

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A body has been found offshore in Mexico near where an Arizona couple disappeared while kayaking on Thanksgiving, officials said Sunday.

The body was discovered near Playa Encanto in Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point, Mexico, as search and rescue crews combed the area for Corey Allen and his wife Yeon-Su Kim, Mexico’s Sonora Civil Protection said.

"After an intense search operation by air, sea and land, the Secretary of the Navy reports to Sonora Civil Protection, the discovery of a body on Playa Encanto, with characteristics similar to one of the two missing persons," the agency tweeted Sunday afternoon.

Authorities did not immediately confirm the identity of the body.

Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim, of Flagstaff, Arizona, went missing while kayaking in Rocky Point, Mexico, on Thanksgiving, friends and authorities said.

Allen and Kim of Flagstaff were kayaking with their teen daughter around 1 p.m. Thursday in Puerto Peñasco when winds began to pick up, family and friends have said. Allen helped their daughter back to shore and it is believed he went back for Kim before the couple went missing.

A body with characteristics similar to one of two missing Americans was found Sunday as search and rescue efforts continued for a missing Arizona couple, authorities said.

"With the wind and that current I know that they probably knew something was up," Tavane McCombs, who has been coordinating the search, told AZ Family. "Even an experienced kayaker would have trouble with what was going on that day."

Flagstaff police told FOX10 Phoenix that it is aware of reports of the missing couple but did not have any direct information on the search.

A partial view of the beach in Puerto Peñasco in Sonora state, Mexico.

A partial view of the beach in Puerto Peñasco in Sonora state, Mexico. (Pedro Pardo / AFP via Getty Images)

Authorities in Mexico had tweeted Saturday that a search for two Americans was ongoing, along with a photo of the couple.

Allen is a real estate agent and Kim is a professor of Ecological Economics at the School of Forestry at Northern Arizona University. The couple reportedly has two teenage children.

Rocky Point is a popular vacation spot for Arizonans, and is about a four-hour drive from Phoenix.