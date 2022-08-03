Florida boy's face bitten by shark: 'Get me out of here'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 13-year-old boy was on a lobster-catching expedition with his family when he encountered the jaws of a nurse shark — a usually docile species.

Fischer Hricko and his family bring their boat down to the Florida Keys during lobster season as a tradition, according to Fox 35 Orlando.

While in the water, Fischer had the scare of his life when he came face to face with the sea creature.

"I saw a big one, and I got it in my hand. On the way up, when I had the lobster in my hand, I felt a little tap on the back of my leg, and I looked behind me and the shark was in my face," Fischer said in an interview with Fox 35.

FLORIDA DAD GETS BACK ON THE WATER DESPITE SHOCKING SHARK BITE

The shark then latched on to his face.

"It was scary, like, I tried getting away, but it was so fast," Fischer said in an interview with Orlando News 6.

Fischer grabbed the shark by the face and pulled it off his before he "swam as fast as [I] could back to the boat, screaming."

"He just popped up screaming, ‘Mom, Mom, shark! Get me out of here! Get me out of the water!’" mother Rhiannon Hricko said. "It was honestly the scariest five minutes of my life. Just hearing that terror in your child’s voice, it’s something that I can’t actually get out of my head."

SHARKS SPOTTED NEAR FLORIDA SHORE AS SIGHTINGS CONTINUE: ‘GET OUT OF THE WATER!’

Fischer’s family rushed him back to shore and drove him to an urgent care where he received 10 stitches on his top lip.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although the shark left a mark, it did not ruin Fischer’s love for the ocean.

"I’m ready, but I feel like the first few times I’ll be a little scared, but I’ll get in the water," he said.