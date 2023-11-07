Expand / Collapse search
Florida bear caught on camera stealing food delivery order off family's porch

Bag full of $45 worth of Taco Bell stolen, bear returned for soda

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Florida bear helps himself to Taco Bell left by food delivery driver Video

Florida bear helps himself to Taco Bell left by food delivery driver

An Orlando-area family had their food delivery stolen off their front porch by a black bear, and the whole incident was caught on camera. FOX 35 Orlando reports. 

A Florida family was left hungry after a black bear stole their food delivery order off their front porch, and the entire thing was caught on camera.

Video from Friday shared with FOX 35 Orlando shows an Uber Eats delivery driver drop off the food. Moments later, a black bear is seen approaching the home's front door before grabbing the bag with $45 worth of Taco Bell and walking away. 

The dinner was supposed to be shared between Laidy Gutierrez and Daniel Bula. Their niece said she could not believe what happened when she watched the footage. 

"He came, and he grabbed the food – then he came again for the soda," Nicole Castro said.

Those who were waiting for the grub were not surprised by what happened once they realized about 10 minutes later. Gutierrez said bears are so common in their Longwood neighborhood that they usually have to check their exterior home security cameras prior to leaving.

The family posted the bear burglar videos to social media, where they have gotten hundreds of thousands of views.

"It’s viral," Gutierrez said. She added she will no longer be getting fast food delivered to the front porch.

Uber Eats reportedly issued a refund for the food. Fox News Digital reached out to learn the company's policies for protecting drivers from wild animals but did not immediately hear back. 