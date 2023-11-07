Florida bear caught on camera stealing food delivery order off family's porch

A Florida family was left hungry after a black bear stole their food delivery order off their front porch, and the entire thing was caught on camera.

Video from Friday shared with FOX 35 Orlando shows an Uber Eats delivery driver drop off the food. Moments later, a black bear is seen approaching the home's front door before grabbing the bag with $45 worth of Taco Bell and walking away.

The dinner was supposed to be shared between Laidy Gutierrez and Daniel Bula. Their niece said she could not believe what happened when she watched the footage.

"He came, and he grabbed the food – then he came again for the soda," Nicole Castro said.

FLORIDA NURSE ALLEGEDLY FRACTURED PATIENT'S FACE AFTER SHOVING HER INTO WALL AT ASSISTED LIVING FACILITY

Those who were waiting for the grub were not surprised by what happened once they realized about 10 minutes later. Gutierrez said bears are so common in their Longwood neighborhood that they usually have to check their exterior home security cameras prior to leaving.

The family posted the bear burglar videos to social media, where they have gotten hundreds of thousands of views.

ALLEGED SQUATTER CREEPS AROUND RITZY NEIGHBORHOOD TO SCOUT NEW HOME: VIDEO

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s viral," Gutierrez said. She added she will no longer be getting fast food delivered to the front porch.

Uber Eats reportedly issued a refund for the food. Fox News Digital reached out to learn the company's policies for protecting drivers from wild animals but did not immediately hear back.