Florida

Florida argument over dog sale leads to fatal shooting of toddler, two adults

Third adult was wounded during the shooting, though police have not released the victim's name or condition

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
A toddler and two adults were killed at a Jacksonville, Florida apartment complex late Saturday, during what police believe was a dispute over the private sale of a dog.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko told reporters that deputies responded to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex just before 10 p.m.

When they arrived, they determined that five victims – four adults and a three-year-old child – traveled to the development "possibly" to conduct a private dog sale, for reasons unknown to the sheriff’s office, Stronko said.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko (Jacksonville Sheriffs Office)

A dispute took place during the meeting in a breezeway between two of the apartment buildings, resulting in four of the five individuals getting shot.

The three-year-old child was shot, Stronko added, and has since died.

Jacksonville police patch

The Jacksonville Sheriffs Office says the shooting was the third time one of its officers was shot at this year. (Jacksonville Sheriffs Office)

Two adults also died of gunfire, and a third adult was wounded.

Police learned from witnesses that two unknown Black men were seen fleeing the scene in a black sedan.

police car lights

Photo illustration of police lights and caution tape. (iStock)

None of the individuals have been identified by police and the condition of the wounded victim has not been released.

Investigators are continuing to interview victims and witnesses, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office directly, or they can call Crime Stoppers if they would like to remain anonymous.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.