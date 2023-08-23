Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida 5-year-old boy dies after ingesting cocaine, fentanyl while mom was dealing in narcotics: Police

A Florida mother has been arrested in the death of her five-year-old son

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Florida mother charged with manslaughter after 5-year-old sons dies from cocaine, fentanyl Video

Florida mother charged with manslaughter after 5-year-old sons dies from cocaine, fentanyl

Glendalis Godreau Torres, 24, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 22, and charged with aggravated manslaughter in the 2022 death of her 5-year-old son.

A Florida 5-year-old boy tragically died after ingesting fentanyl and cocaine while his mother was dealing narcotics, police say.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies say that 22-year-old Glendalis Godreau Torres was dealing drugs out of her home in August 2022 in Orlando, Florida, when her son ingested some narcotics. 

Glendalis Godreau Torres

Glendalis Godreau Torres, 24, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 22, and charged with aggravated manslaughter in the 2022 death of her 5-year-old son. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Court records say that the young boy was found unresponsive and later declared dead at the hospital.

According to the arrest warrant, a toxicology report revealed the little boy had cocaine and fentanyl in his system.

Orange County sheriff's office vehicle

The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested 22-year-old Glendalis Godreau Torres for dealing illegal drugs from her home in Orlando, Florida. (Orange County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Homicide detectives, investigating the circumstances of the boy’s death, determined that the child’s mother was allegedly involved in drug dealing from their home. Police said that the investigation revealed that the presence of cocaine and fentanyl in the child’s system was linked to his mother’s drug dealing activities.

Torres was charged with aggravated manslaughter on Wednesday, August 23.

