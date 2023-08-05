Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coast Guard
Published

Florida man saved at sea by Coast Guard from partially submerged boat after 24-hour search and rescue effort

Charles Gregory, 25, was found by crews Saturday morning

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
close
Coast Guard in Florida rescues 25-year-old stranded on 12-foot boat Video

Coast Guard in Florida rescues 25-year-old stranded on 12-foot boat

U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued 25-year-old Charles Gregory on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in St. Augustine, Fla. (USCG Southeast via Twitter)

A 25-year-old missing boater was rescued Saturday morning after aimlessly floating on his partially submerged boat 12 miles off the Florida coast for over 24 hours, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

In a press release, the U.S. Coast Guard's (USCG) Southeast district said that they began searching for Charles Gregory on Friday evening, after he was last seen leaving a boat ramp in St. Augustine, Florida, aboard a 12-foot jon boat Thursday. His family contacted officials after the experienced boater failed to return by nightfall.

Charles Gregory

Charles Gregory flashes a shaka "hang loose" sign as he sits on a stretcher before being transported by EMS to a Florida hospital Saturday, after Coast Guard crews rescued him from a partially submerged 12-foot boat 12 miles off St. Augustine, Fla.  (U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville)

The USCG, St. Augustine Police Department and other partner agencies used a HC-130 Hercules airplane, a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and two response boats to search for the missing man in the Atlantic Ocean.

FLORIDA WOMAN BITTEN BY SHARK OFF GULF COAST RECEIVES 14 STITCHES: ‘SWAM THE FASTEST I EVER SWAM’

On Saturday morning, an HC-130 Hercules airplane aircrew spotted Gregory sitting in his partially submerged jon boat. Video released by USCG shows Gregory sitting in the center of the small boat with his feet submerged in the water, as the boat bobbed up and down in the waves.

Charles Gregory

Charles Gregory was found 12 miles off the coast of St. Augustine, Fla., on Saturday, in his partially submerged 12-foot jon boat. (USCG Southeast District)

After the airplane spotted him, a small raft is seen coming alongside Gregory and assisting him from his swamped boat. Authorities said EMS personnel transferred him to shore, where he was reunited with his family.

MONTANA FIANCE SHOOTS, KILLS LARGE BLACK BEAR FOUND IN COUPLE'S LIVING ROOM ‘5 FEET AWAY’

Other than being severely sunburned from the blistering Sunshine State weather, Gregory did not sustain any serious injuries, the Coast Guard said.

Charles Gregory

Charles Gregory was reported missing Thursday, after he failed to return to shore by nightfall. (USCG Southeast District)

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville search and rescue mission coordinator Cmdr. Nick Barrow said that the agency is "pleased with the outcome" after rescuing Gregory from a "life-threatening situation."

"We are pleased about the outcome in this case and I would like to thank all of our local and state partners who were heavily involved in searching for Charles and bringing him home to his family," Barrow said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Barrow added that Gregory's rescue story is an important reminder to boaters to bring the proper safety gear aboard to "prepare for the worst."

"While this case resulted in rescuing Charles from a life-threatening situation, it highlights the importance of having safety gear onboard and being prepared for the worst," Barrow said. "If you plan to head out on the water, remember to have a life jacket, VHF marine grade radio, signaling devices, and an emergency personal locator beacon to contact first responders in case you are in need of assistance."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.