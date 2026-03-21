Floor collapse at New Hampshire wedding venue leaves multiple injured, investigation underway

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Multiple people were injured Saturday when a floor reportedly collapsed at a New Hampshire wedding venue.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed it is responding to The Preserve at Chocorua in Tamworth to investigate a reported floor collapse.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene and the road to the venue was temporarily closed, according to the Tamworth Police Department.

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Officials confirmed there were multiple injuries reported, though the total number has not been released as of Saturday night.

A spokesperson for Maine Health told local outlet WMUR that the hospital received three patients by ambulance and additional victims were taken to other facilities.

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It is unclear what led to the alleged collapse.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, New Hampshire State Police, Tamworth Fire Department, Tamworth Police Department and Maine Health did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.

City Moose Catering, a company that said it has worked at the venue, said it was "truly shaken by th[e] tragedy."

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"Our thoughts are with everyone who was on-site at The Preserve at Chocorua for today’s event," the company wrote in a Facebook post. "We are deeply saddened by the news of the floor collapse and the ongoing mass casualty incident. … We remain mindful of the first responders still working at the scene and all those affected."

The Preserve at Chocorua did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.