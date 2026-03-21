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New Hampshire

Floor collapse at New Hampshire wedding venue leaves multiple injured, investigation underway

Multiple fire departments responded to The Preserve at Chocorua in Tamworth as officials confirmed multiple injuries

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Multiple people were injured Saturday when a floor reportedly collapsed at a New Hampshire wedding venue.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed it is responding to The Preserve at Chocorua in Tamworth to investigate a reported floor collapse.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene and the road to the venue was temporarily closed, according to the Tamworth Police Department.

Street view sign of The Preserve wedding venue

A street sign for The Preserve at Chocorua, a wedding venue in Tamworth, N.H. (Google Maps)

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Officials confirmed there were multiple injuries reported, though the total number has not been released as of Saturday night.

A spokesperson for Maine Health told local outlet WMUR that the hospital received three patients by ambulance and additional victims were taken to other facilities.

Ambulance stock photo

It is unclear how many injuries were reported. (iStock)

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It is unclear what led to the alleged collapse.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, New Hampshire State Police, Tamworth Fire Department, Tamworth Police Department and Maine Health did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.

New Hampshire State Police car

New Hampshire State Police responded to the scene and is investigating. (New Hampshire State Police)

City Moose Catering, a company that said it has worked at the venue, said it was "truly shaken by th[e] tragedy."

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"Our thoughts are with everyone who was on-site at The Preserve at Chocorua for today’s event," the company wrote in a Facebook post. "We are deeply saddened by the news of the floor collapse and the ongoing mass casualty incident. … We remain mindful of the first responders still working at the scene and all those affected."

The Preserve at Chocorua did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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