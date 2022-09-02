Flood-damaged Appalachian Citizens Law Center to hold benefit concert in Lexington, KY

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A nonprofit Kentucky law center damaged by flooding is holding a weekend benefit concert to help pay for construction repairs to its office building.

The Appalachian Citizens Law Center's law office in Whitesburg was inundated by flood waters, sending mud and water into the building. The law center works on environmental law cases and aids coal miners with black lung claims, among other work.

The concert was originally planned to celebrate the center's 20th anniversary to raise funds for staff increases, but the eastern Kentucky flooding in late July created a new need.

Much of the cleanup work in the aftermath was done by the center's staffers. Repairs to the building are estimated to cost nearly $100,000, said Hilary Miles, the law center's development director.

The live concert is Saturday in Lexington at The Burl, and will feature regional musicians, including the Local Honeys, Sarah Kate Morgan, John Haywood and the Wells-Carter Family Trio. Tickets are $25 and there will be a silent auction. Tickets can be purchased on the center's Facebook page.