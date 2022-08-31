Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky man charged in fatal shooting of 12-year-old daughter

Associated Press
An eastern Kentucky man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his 12-year-old daughter, officials said.

Stacy Collins, 47, was charged with murder in the death of Stacia Collins, Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor said, according to news outlets.

The girl's body was found on Aug. 11 along a rural road after her father was found with with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Saylor said. The girl died from a gunshot wound and the father was hospitalized.

A Kentucky man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his 12-year-old daughter.

Collins was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center, Saylor said. Online records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.

Authorities were continuing to investigate and are trying to determine a motive, Saylor said. He called the case challenging and heartbreaking.

"There’s no understandable reason for this," he said.