Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky
Published

Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy, 2 others involved

The Scott County coroner, who conspired with state trooper, had previously pleaded guilty to a related conspiracy

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police, authorities said.

Jurors found Michael Crawford, 58, of Georgetown, guilty on Tuesday, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier.

Crawford conspired with former Scott County Coroner John Goble, 68, and another person to unlawfully misappropriate 21 firearms belonging to Kentucky State Police, the statement said.

KENTUCKY'S MAMMOTH CAVE NATIONAL PARK TO START IMPROVEMENTS ON UNDERGROUND TRAIL IN FALL

A former Kentucky state trooper was convicted of conspiracy for plotting to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police.

A former Kentucky state trooper was convicted of conspiracy for plotting to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police.

Goble previously pleaded guilty to a related conspiracy to misappropriate 187 cases of police ammunition. Crawford and Goble were indicted in federal court last year.

KENTUCKY MAN CHARGED IN FATAL SHOOTING OF 12-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER

Crawford faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 13.