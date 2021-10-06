Flood warnings, stormy weather forecast for Gulf Coast, Southeast

Flood watches and warnings remain in effect as storms and heavy downpours across the Florida Panhandle, Gulf Coast and Southeast continue through the end of the week.

As one system moves from southern California into the Southwest, another one coming onshore in the Northwest will spread rain and mountain snow from northern California and the Northwest to the northern and central Rockies over the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, between the East and the West Coast, temperatures will be 10 to 30 degrees above average for the Plains and into the Mississippi River Valley.