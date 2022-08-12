Flash floods overwhelm the Las Vegas Strip

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sin City's casinos and hotels were hit with a new wave of flash floods on Thursday night.

Two weeks after the iconic Las Vegas strip was overwhelmed by torrential floods, more flooding came last night as videos shared on social media showed casinos filled with water.

Flash flood warnings and a flood adversary were sent by the National Weather Service until midnight. Iconic city landmarks like Caesar's Palace also struggled to deal with the fast-moving water.

Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas had its building overrun after water destroyed its ceilings and soaked the carpet. One Twitter user wrote, "You’re not going to believe this, but I’m not sure if it’s raining more inside @PHVegas [Planet Hollywood casino] or outside."

The footage was allegedly captured shortly before magician Chris Angel was set to perform at the casino. More videos from social media showed parking garages turning into fast-moving rivers.

"Never have I seen rain this torrential like I saw this evening," Richard Henderson, who was in the city during the floods, told The NY Post. "The rain was so heavy that you could barely see the Flamingo across the street."

Moreover, approximately 17,000 residents suffered power outrages as a result of the massive flooding, according to 8NewsNow.

The flooding damaged and caused delays at the Harry Reid International Airport, with departures averaging1 hour and 30 minutes behind schedule. The weather service reported that the airport received up to 0.58 inches of rainfall.

Roads all across the city were overrun with floodwater or blocked off by police as lighting thundered in the sky into the early hours of Friday morning.