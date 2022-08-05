Shooting at The Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas leaves 1 dead, several people injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting at The Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada left one person dead and two other people injured on Thursday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shooting in a hotel room on the 8th floor, Las Vegas affiliate KLAS reported.

Police said the suspected shooter was still at large and that the victims and the suspect were known to each other.

Videos taken at the scene showed a security officer preventing customers from entering or leaving the hotel. The officer claimed the hotel was on lockdown following a "critical incident."

A heavy police presence was seen outside the hotel and police encouraged people to avoid the area.

Police said the shooting at the iconic Las Vegas hotel was "an isolated event."