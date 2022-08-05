Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas
Published

Shooting at The Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas leaves 1 dead, several people injured

As of early Friday morning, police were still searching for the suspect who opened fire inside a room at The Mirage in Las Vegas

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
A shooting at The Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada left one person dead and two other people injured on Thursday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shooting in a hotel room on the 8th floor, Las Vegas affiliate KLAS reported.

Police said the suspected shooter was still at large and that the victims and the suspect were known to each other.

LAS VEGAS MAN STABS WIFE 30 TIMES AFTER SHE ASKS FOR DIVORCE, REPORTS SAY

  • A photo of a police car outside of the hotel
    Image 1 of 2

    The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting at The Mirage Hotel &amp; Casino in Las Vegas on August 4, 2022. (FOX 5)

  • A nighttime photo of the Mirage hotel in Las Vegas
    Image 2 of 2

    An exterior view of the The Mirage Hotel &amp; Casino on December 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Videos taken at the scene showed a security officer preventing customers from entering or leaving the hotel. The officer claimed the hotel was on lockdown following a "critical incident."

A heavy police presence was seen outside the hotel and police encouraged people to avoid the area.

Police said the shooting at the iconic Las Vegas hotel was "an isolated event."