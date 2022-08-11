Expand / Collapse search
West, Southwest thunderstorms will bring flood risk

A break from heat is forecast on the coasts

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
Shower and thunderstorm activity will persist again across the Southwest and Intermountain West on Thursday.  

A setup that is funneling moisture into the desert Southwest, Great Basin and Rockies is to blame, and will elevate the risk for flooding. 

Flood advisories have been issued across the region as the already-saturated ground could quickly be overwhelmed by additional rain. 

The Intermountain West to the Plains states will also be dealing with above-average temperatures. 

CALIFORNIA FOREST SERVICE EMPLOYEE KILLED IN MCKINNEY FIRE

Flash flood threats in the Southwest from Thursday to Friday

Flash flood threats in the Southwest from Thursday to Friday (Credit: Fox News)

Daytime highs will largely be in the 90s, with some areas getting into the low 100s. 

This extreme heat will last at least through Friday. 

Forecast high temperatures across the country on Thursday

Forecast high temperatures across the country on Thursday (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, on the coasts, a break from sweltering temperatures is forecast

Highs across New England will again be above average on Thursday before dipping on Friday and through the weekend. 

Highs from Friday through Sunday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. 

Fire weather alerts in the West through Thursday evening

Fire weather alerts in the West through Thursday evening (Credit: Fox News)



Finally, dry air continues to bring an elevated wildfire risk to parts of the Pacific Northwest. 

Advisories have been issued in northern California, Oregon and Washington.

