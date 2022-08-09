Expand / Collapse search
Forests
Published

California Forest Service employee killed in McKinney Fire

The devastating wildfire has spread over 60,000 acres in California

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A veteran U.S. Forest Service employee is the first publicly identified victim of the northern California McKinney Fire. 

Long-time Klamath National Forest Lookout Kathy Shoopman was remembered by firefighters on Monday. 

"It is with great sadness that we must announce that the Klamath National Forest has lost one of its own," the agency said on Facebook. "Kathy died in her home in the community of Klamath River as a result of the McKinney Fire."

Forest Service spokesperson Tom Stokesberry told the Sacramento Bee on Monday that she died at her home on the day the McKinney Fire erupted, but officials did not say exactly how she died.

Klamath National Forest Lookout Kathy Shoopman

Klamath National Forest Lookout Kathy Shoopman (U.S. Forest Service - Klamath National Forest)

MCKINNEY FIRE IN CALIFORNIA SUSPECTED OF KILLING TENS OF THOUSANDS OF FISH IN KLAMATH RIVER

Shoopman, 73, started her career as a lookout at Baldy Mountain Lookout in 1974. Since then, she staffed Lake Mountain Lookout and most recently staffed Buckhorn Lookout, a post she held since 1993. 

She lived in the community of Klamath River for nearly five decades. 

  • California firetruck
    Image 1 of 3

    A firetruck drives along California Highway 96 as the McKinney Fire burns in Klamath National Forest, Calif., Saturday, July 30, 2022.  (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

  • McKinney Fire tree
    Image 2 of 3

    Flames burn inside a tree along Highway 96 which remains closed due to the McKinney Fire on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Klamath National Forest, Calif.  (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

  • McKinney Fire helicopter
    Image 3 of 3

    A helicopter carries a water bucket while battling the McKinney Fire, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Klamath National Forest, Calif.  (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

"We share this sorrow with each and every one of you and we know that individually, and as the supportive community that we are, we will find many ways to honor Kathy’s life and service and keep her spirit in all of our lives," the Forest Service said.

The McKinney Fire has spread over more than 60,000 acres in California and is 55% contained. 

The Karuk Tribe said Saturday that the fire appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish.

ELMO FIRE IN MONTANA BURNS OVER 21,000 ACRES, IS 55% CONTAINED

The blaze, burning west of Yreka, has killed four people. The other three have yet to be publicly identified.

Crews continue to search the area for other possible victims. 

  • McKinney Fire flames
    Image 1 of 4

    Flames from the McKinney Fire burn beyond firefighters in Klamath National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, July 31, 2022.  (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

  • Klamath River fish
    Image 2 of 4

    In this photo provided by the Karuk Tribe Department of Natural Resources are dead fish that are found on a 20-mile stretch of the Klamath River in northern California between Indian Creek and Seiad Creek on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, near Happy Camp, Calif. The Karuk Tribe says the McKinney Fire burning in the area killed tens of thousands of fish because of a debris flow that made oxygen levels in the river plummet.  (Karuk Tribe Department of Natural Resources via AP)

  • The McKinney Fire
    Image 3 of 4

    McKinney Fire burns near Yreka, California, U.S., July 30, 2022.  (Reuters/Fred Greaves)

  • California's McKinney Fire
    Image 4 of 4

    Firefighters work on California's McKinney Fire (U.S. Forest Service - Klamath National Forest)

The wildfire wiped out the Klamath River hamlet, reducing most of the homes and businesses there to ash.

Firefighters have also had to deal with sweltering conditions and fire managers said that three people had been treated for heat-related illnesses on Sunday.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, more than 11,500 wildland firefighters and support personnel are assigned to incidents nationwide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.