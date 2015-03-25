Flash flooding hits parts of in Boulder County, stranding drivers, prompting evacuations

Authorities say heavy rains have caused flash flooding in Boulder County that has closed streets, prompted evacuations, and left one person dead.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency for Boulder County and northwest Jefferson County, and the Denver Post reported that a mandatory evacuation order had been issued for parts of Jamestown and the Fourmile areas.

According to the paper, the National Weather Service said that county officials reported some homes had collapsed in the Jamestown area

The Post says that Boulder County Sheriff's dispatch confirmed that there had been at least one fatality, but provided no details.

Boulder's Daily Camera says that dozens of students at the University of Colorado were being urged to evacuate because of the high waters.

The Weather Service posted flash flood warnings for Boulder County and for parts of Broomfield, Adams, Weld, Larimer, and El Paso counties.

The Post says that mudslides and rockslides it several areas.