Fla. Senate bill guts Disney self-governing status; Politifact rebuts Biden viral video and other news

DESANTIS VS. DISNEY - The GOP-controlled Florida Senate approved a bill by a 23-16 vote that dissolves special self-governing status given to Disney after the company publicly feuded with Republicans over a controversial parental rights bill. Continue reading …

CRIME DROP - By targeting known violent criminals and seeking stiff penalties for the worst offenders, a Republican Florida prosecutor has reduced violent crime Continue reading …



NO NONSENSE NANCY - Nancy Pelosi blasted the FAA for not notifying Capitol Police of a planned demonstration at Nationals Park responsible for Capitol evacuation. Continue reading …

GHOST HANDSHAKE - PolitiFact went to bat for Biden yet again, this time over a viral clip he was mocked for showing him "shaking hands" with the air. Continue reading …

BLUSTERY BLAZE - Fast-moving Arizona wildfire tripled in size as weather conditions expected to worsen, further fueling massive wind-driven blaze. Continue reading …

POLITICS

FOUR MORE YEARS? - Americans in this East Coast city speak out on whether President Biden should run for reelection in 2024. Continue reading …

200 DAYS AND COUNTING – Campaign experts weigh in on Dems chances in 2022 midterm elections, saying Title 42, immigration decisions leave them in 'bad shape.' Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - In order to demonstrate his devotion [to Democrats], Biden took a wrecking ball to gas industry on day one and prices went way up, Fox host said. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Biden's attempt to relate to American families' struggles and how the media is turning on him hurts with midterms in 200 days, Fox host said. Continue reading …

NO UNCERTAIN TERMS - GOP house lawmakers are reportedly weighing the possibility of capping committee leadership at three terms. Continue reading …

MEDIA

MEDIA ABORTION BIAS? - Pro-life medical experts rip the media's coverage of abortion saying they’re not following 'science,' but 'political rhetoric.' Continue reading …



MASK MANDATE PANIC - While passengers cheered and pulled away their face coverings after federal mask mandate had been repealed, MSNBC, CBS, NBC and ABC panicked. Continue reading …

COMEDIAN PANNED - Podcast giant Joe Rogan knocked "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert for palling around with top Democrats as a comedian. Continue reading …

‘WOKE MIND VIRUS’ - Billionaire Elon Musk ripped Netflix as having a "woke mind virus" that makes subscription streaming service "unwatchable." Continue reading …

ADAMS SLAMMED - Liberal outlets and columnists are blasting NYC Mayor Eric Adams' plans to heighten police presence on public transit after subway shooting. Continue reading …

OPINION

RICK PERRY- Biden has accomplished what many thought impossible — surpassing President Jimmy Carter as the most incompetent steward of American economy. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON – Joe Biden lives in a world of ghosts and fog-shrouded memories, but you knew that because you've seen the tape, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – In the case of Taylor Lorenz of the Washington Post, being a Lefty and screwing up only gets you a better job. Continue reading …

NEWT GINGRICH - If everyone who opposes Big Government Socialism and leftwing woke ideology can work together, there is enormous potential to get things done. Continue reading …

PHIL FLYNN – Natural gas, the cleanest burning fossil fuel, is in short supply, driving U.S. prices up 86% so far, flirting with levels we have not seen since 2008. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

BALDWIN RESPONDS - Alec Baldwin claimed New Mexico’s report on fatal on-set shooting during "Rust" filming "exonerates" him, saying he was "grateful." Continue reading …

UNDER THE MICROSCOPE - Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's relationship is revealed as star's defamation lawsuit against ex-wife plays out for all the world to see. Continue reading …

ETIQUETTE ERRORS - Some basic etiquette and social skills in the workplace can go a long way for yourself and those you'll be working with on a day-to-day basis. Continue reading …

PRIME CHOICE – Top prospect Devin Lloyd channels his family military values ahead of bright career, tells Fox News Digital: 'It shaped me into who I am.' Continue reading …

ECONOMIC HARDSHIP - Missouri taxi company will close Thursday after economic challenges made owners decide running business is not worth it anymore. Continue reading …

THE LAST WORD

"Joe Biden believes he is ‘the only one who can beat Donald Trump,’ which, if nothing else, suggests that Joe Biden believes he beat Donald Trump the first time."

- TUCKER CARLSON

